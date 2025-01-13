Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers resume home games Monday as wildfires continue to rage

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

NBA basketball will return to Los Angeles after games were postponed due to raging wildfires in the area.

The Lakers and the Clippers will host games at their respective venues just days removed from fires that claimed the lives of 24 people. The Lakers play home games at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, while the Clippers' home is the new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Lakers coach JJ Redick is among the thousands impacted by the fires, having lost his rental home in the Pacific Palisades. The Palisades Fire has proven to be the most destructive of the multiple fires, responsible for burning over 23,000 acres, according to Cal Fire.

When will the Los Angeles Lakers play next?

LeBron James and the Lakers are scheduled to host Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Monday at Crypto.com Arena.

“I pray this nightmare ends soon!” James shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The Lakers had games against the Charlotte Hornets and the Spurs postponed last week.

When will the Los Angeles Clippers play?

Norman Powell and the Clippers will host the visiting Miami Heat on Monday.

The Clippers will have three games over a four-day period after not playing for four days. The Clippers had a game scheduled against the Hornets postponed over the weekend.

