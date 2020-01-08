Anthony Davis refuses to participate in dunk contest: ‘That’s not me’

Despite being one of the better dunkers in the league, Anthony Davis won’t be participating in the dunk contest during the All-Star weekend.

He has absolutely no desire.

“That’s not me,” Davis said, via ESPN. “In-game dunker only.”

Davis has already racked up an impressive 99 dunks this season with the Los Angeles Lakers, behind only Rudy Gobert’s 102 and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 118.

Still, Davis doesn’t want to add any trickery to his dunks. He’s all business.

“The stuff I see Dwight [Howard] do and all these other guys — Zach LaVine — I can’t do that,” Davis said, via ESPN.

While he refuses to compete in the contest — which will be held during All-Star weekend in Davis’ hometown of Chicago starting on Feb. 14 — there is one way that Davis could still see the court during the annual event.

Dwight Howard is reportedly going to participate in the competition for the first time since 2009. The Lakers center, who is in the midst of a resurgent season and shooting a career-high 73.8 percent from the field, won the contest in 2008 while donning a Superman cape — his second of three-straight appearances in the dunk contest.

If Howard needs help when the time comes, Davis said he’s more than willing to lend a hand.

“I might go out there and help him with something if he wants me to do something,” Davis said, via ESPN. “I actually thought about it when I heard he’s going to do it. “But me participating myself, it probably won’t happen.”

