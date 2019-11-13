Los Angeles Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk reportedly told he will be scratched 'for the foreseeable future'

The Los Angeles Kings have the worst record in the NHL at 5-11-1 and are looking for a plan to gain some momentum.

That plan may not include Ilya Kovalchuk, who was reportedly told he would be held out of the lineup for the foreseeable future.

"There is word this afternoon that LA has informed Ilya Kovalchuk he will be out of the lineup for the foreseeable future," Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said on Twitter Tuesday. "He is welcome to practice with the club, but he will not be playing. Obviously, more details as they occur."

"Kings have indeed been trying to move Kovalchuk recently," read a tweet from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, "and I'm told his agent is assisting in trying to facilitate a trade."

Kovalchuk has three goals and six assists through 17 games this season until Tuesday's contest against the Minnesota Wild, which he will be scratched for. He is the fourth most productive player on the squad in terms of points while seeing significantly less on-ice time than those ahead of him on that list.

Through the first 17 games of the season, the Kings' point leaders are as follows: Anze Kopitar (16), Dustin Brown (10), Drew Doughty (10) and Kovalchuk (9). Those players have earned 20:20, 19:01 and 25:03 TOI compared to Kovalchuk's 15:25 (11th on the team).

The motivation behind the team's decision has yet to be revealed but draws reason for concern considering the 13-year veteran's success and the unusual permission granted to continue practicing with the team. Kovalchuk, 36, was notably scratched last March by then-interim head coach Willie Desjardins, too. It is worth noting that his numbers are front-loaded with six points coming in the first four games of the season.

Regardless, for a struggling team to abruptly halt a veteran's season no matter when the production came makes for an interesting look at what is going on in Los Angeles.