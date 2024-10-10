Los Angeles Kings - Buffalo Sabres Game Preview
10/10/24 – 7:00 pm EST at Key Bank Center in Buffalo, NY
Record
Buffalo – 0-2-0 | 0 points
Los Angeles – 0-0-0 | 0 points
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 0.0% (T-10th)
Penalty Kill – 83.3% (10th)
Los Angeles (2023-24)
Power Play – 22.6% (12th)
Penalty Kill – 84.6% (2nd)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Owen Power: 2 GP, 1 G, 0 A, 1 PTS
Tage Thompson: 2 GP, 1 G, 0 A, 1 PTS
Bowen Byram: 2 GP, 0 G, 1 A, 1 PTS
Los Angeles (2023-24)
Adrian Kempe: 77 GP, 28 G, 47 A, 75 PTS
Kevin Fiala: 82 GP, 29 G, 44 A, 73 PTS
Anze Kopitar: 81 GP, 26 G, 44 A, 70 PTS
Starting Goalies
Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (0-1-0, 3.05 GAA, .864 save %)
Los Angeles – Darcy Kuemper (with Washington) (2023-24) (13-14-3, 3.31 GAA, .890 save %)
Line Combinations and Pairings
Buffalo
Forwards
Jiri Kulich - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Zach Benson(game-time) - Dylan Cozens - Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway - Ryan McLeod - Jason Zucker
Beck Malenstyn – Peyton Krebs – Sam Lafferty
Out – JJ Peterka (concussion), Nicolas Aube-Kubel (IR – lower-body)
Defense
Rasmus Dahlin - Henri Jokiharju
Bowen Byram - Owen Power
Mattias Samuelsson - Connor Clifton
Ex. Jacob Bryson, Kale Clague
Goaltenders
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi
Notes
JJ Peterka has recorded at least one point in each of the three games he has played against Los Angeles in his career and he has tallied six total points (4+2) in those games. Peterka has registered multiple points in each of his last two games against the Kings (1+1 on Feb. 13, 2024; 2+1 on Jan. 24, 2024) and a multi-point performance in tonight’s game would make him the eighth Sabres skater to record three consecutive multi-point games against Los Angeles.
Dylan Cozens (2+5) and Peyton Krebs (2+2) have tallied at least one point in four straight games against the Kings.
In his last eight games against the Kings, Alex Tuch has recorded nine points (5+4), including at least one point in each of his last two.
Jordan Greenway has recorded at least one point in six of his last seven home games against Los Angeles and he has posted nine points (2+7) in that span.
Jack Quinn has posted four points (1+3) in three career games against the Kings. In his only start against Los Angeles in his career on Feb. 13, 2024,
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen recorded a 33-save shutout.
