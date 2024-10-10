Los Angeles Kings - Buffalo Sabres Game Preview

10/10/24 – 7:00 pm EST at Key Bank Center in Buffalo, NY

Record

Buffalo – 0-2-0 | 0 points

Los Angeles – 0-0-0 | 0 points

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 0.0% (T-10th)

Penalty Kill – 83.3% (10th)

Los Angeles (2023-24)

Power Play – 22.6% (12th)

Penalty Kill – 84.6% (2nd)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Owen Power: 2 GP, 1 G, 0 A, 1 PTS

Tage Thompson: 2 GP, 1 G, 0 A, 1 PTS

Bowen Byram: 2 GP, 0 G, 1 A, 1 PTS

Los Angeles (2023-24)

Adrian Kempe: 77 GP, 28 G, 47 A, 75 PTS

Kevin Fiala: 82 GP, 29 G, 44 A, 73 PTS

Anze Kopitar: 81 GP, 26 G, 44 A, 70 PTS

Starting Goalies

Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (0-1-0, 3.05 GAA, .864 save %)

Los Angeles – Darcy Kuemper (with Washington) (2023-24) (13-14-3, 3.31 GAA, .890 save %)

Related: Peterka, Benson Optimistic About Returning For Home Opener

Line Combinations and Pairings

Buffalo

Forwards

Jiri Kulich - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

Zach Benson(game-time) - Dylan Cozens - Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway - Ryan McLeod - Jason Zucker

Beck Malenstyn – Peyton Krebs – Sam Lafferty

Out – JJ Peterka (concussion), Nicolas Aube-Kubel (IR – lower-body)

Defense

Rasmus Dahlin - Henri Jokiharju

Bowen Byram - Owen Power

Mattias Samuelsson - Connor Clifton

Ex. Jacob Bryson, Kale Clague

Goaltenders

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Notes

JJ Peterka has recorded at least one point in each of the three games he has played against Los Angeles in his career and he has tallied six total points (4+2) in those games. Peterka has registered multiple points in each of his last two games against the Kings (1+1 on Feb. 13, 2024; 2+1 on Jan. 24, 2024) and a multi-point performance in tonight’s game would make him the eighth Sabres skater to record three consecutive multi-point games against Los Angeles.

Dylan Cozens (2+5) and Peyton Krebs (2+2) have tallied at least one point in four straight games against the Kings.

In his last eight games against the Kings, Alex Tuch has recorded nine points (5+4), including at least one point in each of his last two.

Jordan Greenway has recorded at least one point in six of his last seven home games against Los Angeles and he has posted nine points (2+7) in that span.

Jack Quinn has posted four points (1+3) in three career games against the Kings. In his only start against Los Angeles in his career on Feb. 13, 2024,

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen recorded a 33-save shutout.

