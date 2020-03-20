Los Angeles Issues New ‘Safer at Home’ Coronavirus Restrictions

Click here to read the full article.

Los Angeles County officials announced a new wave of restrictions on Thursday, urging residents to stay home whenever possible to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The new orders — dubbed “safer at home” — orders the closure of indoor malls, playgrounds, shopping centers and museums. It also bans gatherings of 10 people or more.

County officials made it clear that residents are still able to go to the grocery store, get food from restaurants, pick up prescriptions and conduct other essential activities.

“The only time you should leave your home is for essential activities and needs,” said L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti. “This is not a request. This is an order.”

The county did not call the restrictions a “shelter in place” order, but the restrictions are similar to such orders imposed in 17 other counties in California in recent days.

L.A. county had previously closed all bars, nightclubs, movie theaters and bowling alleys. Restaurants have been ordered to cease dine-in service, though they are still able to offer take-out and delivery.

