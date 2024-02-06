Los Angeles hosts New Orleans after Ingram's 41-point showing

New Orleans Pelicans (29-21, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (34-15, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits the Los Angeles Clippers after Brandon Ingram scored 41 points in the Pelicans' 138-100 win over the Toronto Raptors.

The Clippers have gone 21-11 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is sixth in the NBA with 118.8 points and is shooting 49.7% from the field.

The Pelicans are 20-17 in Western Conference play. New Orleans is 1-6 in one-possession games.

The Clippers' 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Pelicans allow. The Pelicans average 116.9 points per game, 4.6 more than the 112.3 the Clippers allow to opponents.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Clippers won the last meeting 111-95 on Jan. 6. Paul George scored 24 points to help lead the Clippers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 25.9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Ingram is scoring 21.8 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 18.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 9-1, averaging 124.3 points, 43.7 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 118.8 points, 45.6 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Ivica Zubac: day to day (calf), Moussa Diabate: out (hip).

Pelicans: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press