Los Angeles’s Geffen Playhouse Announces 2023, 2024 Season Lineup

Samuel Baum’s “The Engagement Party” and Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe’s “Every Brilliant Thing,” featuring Daniel K. Isaac, will launch a new season of shows at Los Angeles’s Geffen Playhouse. The productions are two of the seven announced as part of the upcoming lineup of performances at the Gil Cates and Audrey Skirball Kenis Theaters. The shows will run from Sept. 23, 2023 to July 14, 2024.

This season of comedies and dramas will feature world premieres, West Coast premieres and one Los Angeles premiere. Up third is Selina Fillinger’s “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive,” a production about the backstage work of the women in charge of fixing a President’s nightmarish mistake.

The rest of the roster is made up of the Kristen Adele Calhoun’s “Black Cypress Bayou,” the Broadway production of James Ijames’s “Fat Ham,” Helder Guimarães’s “The Hope Theory” and Mike Lew’s “Tiny Father.”

“The Geffen Playhouse 2023-2024 slate is inspired storytelling at its best, crossing myriad genres that will take audiences on an emotional journey of laughter, wonder and joy,” said Gil Cates, Jr., the Geffen Playhouse executive director. “We’re excited to be bringing new voices to our LA stages that are sure to become familiar favorites.

The UCLA associated playhouse opened back in 1995 and now welcomes over 130,000 audience members a year. It is a not-for-profit organization named after the entertainment philanthropist and the playhouse’s first donor David Geffen.

All shows are set to run Wednesdays through Sundays as they transition to seven performances per week. City National Bank is the presenting sponsor for one of the season productions, and UCLA Health will sponsor the playhouse’s opening night.

