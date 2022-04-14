Los Angeles Firefighters Rescue Owlet After Baby Bird Falls Out of the Nest

LAFD Rescues Owlet

Talk about a sweet family reunion!

On Monday, an owlet became separated from its mother after taking a tumble from its rooftop nest in Woodland Hills, Calif., so the Los Angeles Fire Department stepped in to help reunite the feathered family.

The little bird was found by the homeowners, who had been "doing everything to protect the owls" including using the back entrance to their home to avoid disturbing the owl family living above the front entrance, an LAFD public service officer tells PEOPLE.

The homeowners tried to get an animal rescue agency to come help but were unsuccessful so put in a call to the fire department and Los Angeles Fire Station 84 was more than happy to help, the public service officer says.

They were able to secure a ladder on the landing of the entrance, making the nest accessible to humans without the luxury of wings.

To perform the final rescue, Probationary Firefighter Hailey Denny donned personal protective equipment, including goggles, gloves, and a helmet, the public service officer tells PEOPLE.

She then carefully held the owlet while scaling the ladder, finally safely placing it in the nest.

The LAFD shared multiple photos of the encounter on Instagram and thanked Fire Station 84 for its hard work in reuniting the owlet with its family.

The owlet's mother even offered the firefighters a hilarious, quizzical expression after they returned her missing baby.

"Most firefighters are not experts at owl facial expressions, but we assume the last photo is parent owl's 'thankfulness,' " the caption on the LAFD's Instagram said.

The owlet also returned to two adorable siblings, who were also seen snuggled in the nest in photos shared by the LAFD.