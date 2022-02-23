Los Angeles firefighters battling major fire at downtown warehouse

A map of Los Angeles showing the location of a warehouse fire downtown

Los Angeles firefighters were battling a large structure fire at a downtown warehouse Tuesday night.

The blaze was reported at 8:40 p.m. at 1120 South Main St., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Preliminary reports indicated heavy smoke coming from the building, which is made up of a two-story section in the front and a single story in the rear.

As of 9:30 p.m., 170 firefighters were on scene in the ongoing offensive, and the building's rear portion was "heavily involved in fire," according to the department.

"This incident remains at LAFD major emergency status with no injuries reported," the department said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.