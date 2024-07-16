Los Angeles FC hosts Real Salt Lake in Western Conference play

Real Salt Lake (12-4-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (13-5-4, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE LAFC -203, Real Salt Lake +453, Draw +361; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC and Real Salt Lake meet in Western Conference play.

LAFC is 11-4-3 against conference opponents. LAFC ranks seventh in the MLS allowing 29 goals.

RSL is 9-3-5 against Western Conference opponents. RSL ranks fourth in the Western Conference giving up only 30 goals.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. RSL won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Bouanga has scored 14 goals with nine assists for LAFC. Mateusz Bogusz has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Christian Arango has scored 17 goals with five assists for RSL. Andres Gomez has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 8-1-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 6.7 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

RSL: 5-2-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 6.3 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Lorenzo Dellavalle (injured), Cristian Olivera (injured).

RSL: Jose Kevin Bonilla (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured), Pablo Ruiz (injured), Justen Glad (injured), Marcelo Silva (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

