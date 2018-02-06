Los Angeles FC adds to Canadian content by signing midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye

Los Angeles FC added to its Canadian content Monday by signing midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Louisville City FC of the United States Soccer League.

He joins fellow Canadian international defender Dejan Jakovic and assistant coach Marc Dos Santos at the expansion MLS team.

"Mark-Anthony is a promising young player with great potential and versatility," LAFC GM John Thorrington said in a statement. "We look forward to integrating him into the group as we believe he can become a significant contributor to our team immediately."

Kaye spent the last two seasons with Louisville City, with five goals and four assists in 39 matches (31 starts).

He previously played for York University, the Toronto FC academy and Toronto FC 2 and the USL Wilmington Hammerheads.

Kaye has won five caps for Canada.

The new L.A. club is also home to four players who have spent time with Canadian MLS clubs: Steven Beitashour (Toronto), Jordan Harvey (Vancouver) and Laurent Ciman and Calum Mallace (Montreal).

The Canadian Press