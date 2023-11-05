Los Angeles faces Miami, looks to end road losing streak

Los Angeles Lakers (3-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (2-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will look to break its three-game road skid when the Lakers take on Miami.

Miami went 44-38 overall last season while going 27-14 at home. The Heat allowed opponents to score 109.8 points per game and shoot 48.2% from the field last season.

Los Angeles finished 43-39 overall with a 20-21 record on the road last season. The Lakers gave up 116.6 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Heat: Caleb Martin: day to day (knee).

Lakers: Taurean Prince: day to day (patellar), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (heel), Rui Hachimura: day to day (concussion protocol), Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

