Los Angeles faces Connecticut, looks to stop 4-game slide

Los Angeles Sparks (6-21, 4-11 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (19-7, 10-5 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks looks to stop its four-game skid with a win over Connecticut Sun.

The Sun are 9-3 on their home court. Connecticut is the top team in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing 74.0 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Sparks have gone 2-11 away from home. Los Angeles is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Connecticut is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Los Angeles allows to opponents. Los Angeles averages 78.5 points per game, 4.5 more than the 74.0 Connecticut allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Sun won the last matchup 79-70 on June 18, with DeWanna Bonner scoring 16 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Thomas is averaging 11.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sun.

Dearica Hamby is averaging 18.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Sparks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 6-4, averaging 82.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Sparks: 2-8, averaging 79.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.3 points.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Cameron Brink: out for season (acl), Lexie Brown: out (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press