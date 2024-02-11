Los Angeles faces conference foe Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves (36-16, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (35-16, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Clippers are 21-12 against conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 50.8 points per game in the paint led by Leonard averaging 10.2.

The Timberwolves have gone 24-8 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 50.8 points per game in the paint led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 10.3.

The Clippers make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (44.9%). The Timberwolves are shooting 48.9% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 46.5% the Clippers' opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won the last meeting 109-105 on Jan. 15, with Edwards scoring 33 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is averaging 24.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Edwards is scoring 25.9 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Towns is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 120.8 points, 42.5 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 114.8 points, 42.5 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Moussa Diabate: out (hip).

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Jordan McLaughlin: day to day (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

