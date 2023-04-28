Los Angeles Dodgers and Lakers To Support the She Ready Foundation's 1st Annual Prom Gala "A Night Under The Stars"

BURBANK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation and L.A. Lakers Youth Foundation are enthusiastic to join the 1st annual "Prom Gala, A Night Under the Stars" hosted by Tiffany Haddish, founder of the She Ready Foundation. On May 19, 2023 (National Foster Care Month) hundreds of VIP's and celebrities will partake in this private charitable event, in support of Ms. Haddish's mission to empower, aid, and encourage children living within the foster care system.

CEO Nichol T Whiteman of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation announced, "LA Dodgers Foundation is excited to support the She Ready Foundation's initiative to support youth impacted by foster care."

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/751746/los-angeles-dodgers-foundation-foundation-logo.png

The Vice President of Charitable Affairs & Laker's Youth Foundation, Kiesha Nix, proudly boast, "We would love to donate to the She Ready Foundation. Supporting youth is our mission and we are glad to be in a part of such an amazing cause."

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/751746/LA-LAkers-Youth-Foundation-Logo.jpg

They will join countless advocates, donors and pledgers of the She Ready Foundation who champion for the services and resources provided by the foundation for the disadvantaged youth, while also supporting over 2,000 foster youth annually with luggage, scholarships, paid summer internships, tutoring and other opportunities through their participation in the 1st annual celebrity prom gala.

"She Ready Foundation gives hope to youth impacted by foster care, and Tiffany gives voice for these youth in places where they normally wouldn't be heard," said Executive Director Dr. Thyonne Gordon.

Corporate and individual sponsorship opportunities are still available, however limited. All donations are welcomed and tax deductible.

Tickets for the event are now on sale starting at $1,000 for general admission and are available on the She Ready Foundation website: www.shereadyfoundation.org/prom

She Ready Foundation presents the Celebrity and Public Figure Adult Prom Gala - "A Night Under the Stars" is being executive produced by Casey Thomas and Thyonne Gordon, associate produced by Curtisha Thomas and Allayah Beamon, and the She Ready Foundation staff and board members.

Please visit: www.shereadyfoundation.org/prom to learn how to donate and fill out the form.

Go to www.shereadyfoundation.org for additional information about the foundation.

To become a sponsor or partner email: www.shereadyfoundation.org/prom.

For media and talent submission email: activate@cmtsolution.biz.

