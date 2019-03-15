Los Angeles district attorney to investigate rise of horse deaths at Santa Anita racetrack

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office will send investigators to look into the rise of deaths at the Santa Anita racetrack. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The sudden rise of horse deaths at Santa Anita Park will be investigated by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The office will send investigators to work with the California Horse Racing Board after 22 horses have died since the racing season began on Dec. 26. On Thursday, Princess Lili B, a 3-year-old, broke both her front legs during a workout on the main dirt track and was euthanized.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Following the death, the Stronach Group, which owns several racetracks around the country along with Santa Anita, banned the use of drugs and whips on racing days.

“We will wait no longer for the industry to come together as one to institute these changes,” the company said in a statement. “Nor will we wait for the legislation required to undertake this paradigm shift. We are taking a stand and fully recognize just how disruptive this might be.”

According to the Times, the district attorney’s office has been in touch with the Pasadena Humane Society, a local animal care nonprofit. PETA, the animal rights organization, which requested an investigation on March 1, released a statement on Friday stating that the district attorney should look into trainers and veterinarians who may have been involved in the deaths.

“PETA urges all tracks in the U.S. to stop the abuse and carnage and enact the types of changes made by Santa Anita racetrack—or get out of the business,” the statement read.

Santa Anita, one of the most historic racetracks in the country that will host Breeders’ Cup for the 10th time in November, has been closed for racing since March 5. It plans to reopen on March 22.

Story continues

While officials remain puzzled by the spike in horse deaths, the actions taken to prohibit pain-masking medications such as Lasix, an anti-bleeding agent, and the use of whips are the first of their kind in the country.

More from Yahoo Sports: