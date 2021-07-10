Los Angeles County Public Health Reports Show Covid-19 Cases Still Rising, Again Topping 1,000

Bruce Haring
·1 min read

Los Angeles apparently is in the beginning stages of a new surge of Covid-19 cases, even as more people are gathering for indoor and outdoor activities.

Today’s tally from the LA Public Health account shows 1,094 cases and 8 deaths, the latter bringing the mortality body count to more than 24, 538 to date.

So far, there’s been no call for additional restrictions on businesses or public activities.

