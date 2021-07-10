Los Angeles County Public Health Reports Show Covid-19 Cases Still Rising, Again Topping 1,000

Los Angeles apparently is in the beginning stages of a new surge of Covid-19 cases, even as more people are gathering for indoor and outdoor activities.

Today’s tally from the LA Public Health account shows 1,094 cases and 8 deaths, the latter bringing the mortality body count to more than 24, 538 to date.

So far, there’s been no call for additional restrictions on businesses or public activities.

COVID-19 Daily Update:

July 10, 2021

New Cases: 1,094 (1,256,515 to date)

New Deaths: 8 (24,538 to date)

