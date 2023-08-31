Los Angeles County Official Says Never Say Never On Covid Mask Mandates; Daily Cases Doubled In Past 4 Weeks

In their first press conference in weeks, Los Angeles County Public Health officials announced today that Covid case numbers had “doubled over the past few weeks.”

Four weeks ago, the daily average number of cases was about 264. For the week just passed, officials said the daily average was about 571.

They stressed that those numbers are still far below where they have been for much of the past three years and promised that there were no immediate big announcements to be made about changes in associated recommendations or requirements.

“There’s nothing that’s changed. We’re not announcing new safety measures today,” assured Barbara Ferrer, Director of Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

But, when asked if officials would ever make masks mandatory again, Ferrer was less committal.

“‘Ever’ is not a word I’m comfortable with,” she said. “There’s not that level of certainty with this pandemic. I’m never going to say there’s not going to be a time when we all need to put our masks back on. I am going to say we certainly don’t all need to put our masks back on now. We are at a place where people make their own assessment.”

During the press conference, there was much focus on recent outbreaks at schools and and workplaces and, as Deadline first reported, continuing requirements for masks at businesses that have experienced an outbreak.

Asked if there is an increasing number of temporary mask mandates being instituted at workplaces, Ferrer said, “No. It’s standard practice. When there’s an outbreak, our team goes in and makes an assessment. If it seems like there’s a lot of spread or potential for a lot of spread, masks are generally required…It’s a reasonable request. It usually lasts until we close the outbreak. In general 14 to 20 days out we stop seeing new cases associated with the index case and then lift the requirement that people wear masks. If you’re in a business that has multiple stories, we don’t tell everyone to wear a mask. If there’s a reasonable amount of spread we ask the people on the floor where there’s an outbreak to wear masks.”

Remember that Deadline recently reported Lionsgate was requiring employees on two floors of its Santa Monica office to mask up. That order was lifted after a few days.

