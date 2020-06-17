Los Angeles County Coronavirus Update: Region Passes 75,000 Cases As Rate Of Infection In Younger People Reportedly Rises Dramatically

Click here to read the full article.

The number of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County crossed the 75,000 mark on Tuesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The county Department of Public Health reported another 1,337 cases of the virus, while Long Beach confirmed 78 more and Pasadena added 10. The new cases gave the county a total of 75,172.

More from Deadline

Meanwhile, another 33 deaths were reported by the county. Long Beach and Pasadena each announced one additional fatality. As of Tuesday afternoon, the countywide death toll stood at 2,961.

After weeks of protests and as the state opens up, a report by the Bay Area News Group says COVID-19 is impacting the young in California in greater and greater proportions.

Infectious disease epidemiologist George Lemp calculated coronavirus trends using historical data from the California Department of Public Health and found that 44 percent of new diagnoses are in people age 34 or younger, up from 29 percent a month ago.

There has been a corresponding drop in cases among older people, according to Lemp. The ratio of COVID-19 cases among those over 50 has plummeted from 46 percent to 30.5 percent over a corresponding period.

Across the country on Tuesday, there were similar reports from Florida, Texas, Alabama and Wisconsin.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.