L.A. County Coronavirus Report: Public Health Confirms 5 Deaths And 798 New Cases – Update

UPDATE: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 5 new deaths and 798 new cases of COVID-19 in L.A. County.

The county has seen a steady decline over the past month with a seven-day average of new cases is 1,143. The numbers reported today likely reflect a delay in reporting due to the holiday weekend. This brings the cumulative number of positive cases of COVID-19 to 248,334, and a total of 6,005 deaths.

The numbers may be decreasing, but L.A. county residents should still remain vigilant during the holiday weekend. After the Memorial Day and July 4th holidays, there was a spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Much of this was due to people gathering with others that were not part of their household at crowded barbecues and parties. Public Health urges everyone to take extra measures to protect each other as we celebrate Labor Day. If you have 10 guests over to your house to celebrate the holiday you are adding risk that any of your guests could introduce the COVID-19 virus into your household, or if you or one of your household members have an asymptomatic infection, the virus may be passed along to any or all of your 10 guests. The smaller the number of people residents interact with, the less community transmission occurs.

Public Health Reports 5 New Deaths and 798 New Positive Cases of Confirmed #COVID19 In Los Angeles County. View https://t.co/1gMJdnPYtw for more information. pic.twitter.com/oFpNAFvp0D — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) September 6, 2020





PREVIOUS: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s latest daily COVID-19 update showed a continued decrease in new positive cases and deaths. On Saturday, Public Health confirmed that Los Angeles County saw a total of 1,196 new positive cases and 24 new deaths, boasting a decrease from Friday’s metrics.

To date, Los Angeles Public Health has recorded a total of 247,542 positive cases of COVID-19 and 6,000 related deaths. The latest count also shows 984 current hospitalizations county-wide.

Public Health’s announcement comes after health officials announced that beaches would remain open over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Los Angeles residents are required to wear face masks and practice proper social distancing while at the beach.

Residents’ failure to do follow guidelines can result in consequences including beach closures or fines ranging from $100 to $500, depending on the city. Manhattan Beach will fine people not wearing face masks as little as $100 while Santa Monica will charge violators as much as $500.

L.A. County also suggests residents avoid large gatherings and crowds during the holiday.

With Labor Day weekend measures set in place, county officials are hoping to avoid spikes in coronavirus cases and deaths, such as those seen following Memorial Day and Fourth of July celebrations. From July 2-July 4, L.A. County Public Health logged a total of 7, 232 additional cases.

COVID-19 Daily Update:

September 5, 2020

New Cases: 1,196 (247,542 to date)

New Deaths:24 (6,000 to date)

Current Hospitalizations: 984 pic.twitter.com/8pD1kEk83K — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) September 5, 2020





