Los Angeles County Coronavirus Deaths, Cases Continue To Climb, Representing Half Of California’s Total

The Los Angeles County Department of Health has confirmed 21 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 781 new cases of the disease in the county.

Overall, there are now 25,662 total cases across all areas of LA County and a total of 1,229 deaths. For this weekend alone, that means 59 more people died, adding Saturday’s total. 691 new cases were announced yesterday as well.

Los Angeles County continues to represent about half of the cases and deaths across the state. Officials in Sacramento reported Saturday that the state had 52,197 cases and 2,171 deaths.

