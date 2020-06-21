Los Angeles County Coronavirus Update: Daily New Cases Jump To Near-Record As More Sectors Reopen
Los Angeles County saw a spike in confirmed new cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours, jumping by a near-record 2,056, according to health officials. They also reported 48 deaths, up from the 38 reported Friday.
Those numbers bring the totals to 81,636 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across L.A. County and 3,110 deaths, according to the county Department of Health.
Today’s high number of cases is due, in part, to delays in lab reporting, according to the county Department of Health. The previous record number of new cases in a single day was 2,126 on Wednesday.
@lapublichealth Announces 48 New Deaths Related to #COVID19 and 2,056 New Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. 81,636 positive cases across all areas of LA County, and a total of 3,110 deaths. View: https://t.co/6BJkAyLJ2p pic.twitter.com/Ai3ugWCneq
— LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) June 20, 2020
“Each day, we are sad to report additional deaths from COVID-19 of people across our communities,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health for L.A. County. “Many businesses and spaces reopened in the last month, and residents have found themselves in crowded situations at boardwalks, bars and protests. Increased contact with others not in your household results in increased risk of transmission of COVID-19.”
Local health officials issued an updated order for the following sectors to reopen once they implement the required protocols for infection control and distancing:
Cardrooms, satellite wagering facilities and racetracks with no spectators;
Personal care services including: esthetician, skin care and cosmetology services; electrology; nail salons; body art professionals, tattoo parlors, microblading and permanent make-up; and piercing shops; and massage therapy; and
Bars, wineries, breweries and tasting rooms
Here are some numbers to illustrate Saturday’s update from the Los Angeles County Department of health:
Laboratory Confirmed Cases — 81,636 Total Cases
Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) — 77582
Long Beach — 2934
Pasadena — 1120
Deaths: 3,110
Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 2905
Long Beach 118
Pasadena 87
Age Group (excludes the cities of Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own health departments):
0 to 17 — 5244
18 to 40 –30795
41 to 65 –29348
over 65 –11779
Under Investigation –416
Gender (excludes Long Beach and Pasadena)
Female 38126
Male 39088
Other 11
Under Investigation 357
Race/Ethnicity (excludes Long Beach and Pasadena)
American Indian/Alaska Native 64
Asian 3569
Black 2535
Hispanic/Latino 27017
Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 317
White 7440
Other 11478
Under Investigation 25162
Hospitalization
Hospitalized (Ever) 7713
Deaths Race/Ethnicity (excludes Long Beach and Pasadena)
American Indian/Alaska Native 3
Asian 480
Black 321
Hispanic/Latino 1216
Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 9
White 831
Other 32
Under Investigation 13
