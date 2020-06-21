Los Angeles County Coronavirus Update: Daily New Cases Jump To Near-Record As More Sectors Reopen

Click here to read the full article.

Los Angeles County saw a spike in confirmed new cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours, jumping by a near-record 2,056, according to health officials. They also reported 48 deaths, up from the 38 reported Friday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Those numbers bring the totals to 81,636 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across L.A. County and 3,110 deaths, according to the county Department of Health.

More from Deadline

Today’s high number of cases is due, in part, to delays in lab reporting, according to the county Department of Health. The previous record number of new cases in a single day was 2,126 on Wednesday.

@lapublichealth Announces 48 New Deaths Related to #COVID19 and 2,056 New Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. 81,636 positive cases across all areas of LA County, and a total of 3,110 deaths. View: https://t.co/6BJkAyLJ2p pic.twitter.com/Ai3ugWCneq — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) June 20, 2020





“Each day, we are sad to report additional deaths from COVID-19 of people across our communities,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health for L.A. County. “Many businesses and spaces reopened in the last month, and residents have found themselves in crowded situations at boardwalks, bars and protests. Increased contact with others not in your household results in increased risk of transmission of COVID-19.”

Story continues

Local health officials issued an updated order for the following sectors to reopen once they implement the required protocols for infection control and distancing:

Cardrooms, satellite wagering facilities and racetracks with no spectators;

Personal care services including: esthetician, skin care and cosmetology services; electrology; nail salons; body art professionals, tattoo parlors, microblading and permanent make-up; and piercing shops; and massage therapy; and

Bars, wineries, breweries and tasting rooms

Here are some numbers to illustrate Saturday’s update from the Los Angeles County Department of health:

Laboratory Confirmed Cases — 81,636 Total Cases

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) — 77582

Long Beach — 2934

Pasadena — 1120

Deaths: 3,110

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 2905

Long Beach 118

Pasadena 87

Age Group (excludes the cities of Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own health departments):

0 to 17 — 5244

18 to 40 –30795

41 to 65 –29348

over 65 –11779

Under Investigation –416

Gender (excludes Long Beach and Pasadena)

Female 38126

Male 39088

Other 11

Under Investigation 357

Race/Ethnicity (excludes Long Beach and Pasadena)

American Indian/Alaska Native 64

Asian 3569

Black 2535

Hispanic/Latino 27017

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 317

White 7440

Other 11478

Under Investigation 25162

Hospitalization

Hospitalized (Ever) 7713

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (excludes Long Beach and Pasadena)

American Indian/Alaska Native 3

Asian 480

Black 321

Hispanic/Latino 1216

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 9

White 831

Other 32

Under Investigation 13

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.