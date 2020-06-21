Los Angeles County Coronavirus Update: Daily New Cases Jump To Near-Record As More Sectors Reopen

Erik Pedersen
Deadline

Click here to read the full article.

Los Angeles County saw a spike in confirmed new cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours, jumping by a near-record 2,056, according to health officials. They also reported 48 deaths, up from the 38 reported Friday.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Those numbers bring the totals to 81,636 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across L.A. County and 3,110 deaths, according to the county Department of Health.

More from Deadline

Today’s high number of cases is due, in part, to delays in lab reporting, according to the county Department of Health. The previous record number of new cases in a single day was 2,126 on Wednesday.


“Each day, we are sad to report additional deaths from COVID-19 of people across our communities,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health for L.A. County. “Many businesses and spaces reopened in the last month, and residents have found themselves in crowded situations at boardwalks, bars and protests. Increased contact with others not in your household results in increased risk of transmission of COVID-19.”

Local health officials issued an updated order for the following sectors to reopen once they implement the required protocols for infection control and distancing:

  • Cardrooms, satellite wagering facilities and racetracks with no spectators;

  • Personal care services including: esthetician, skin care and cosmetology services; electrology; nail salons; body art professionals, tattoo parlors, microblading and permanent make-up; and piercing shops; and massage therapy; and

  • Bars, wineries, breweries and tasting rooms

Here are some numbers to illustrate Saturday’s update from the Los Angeles County Department of health:

Laboratory Confirmed Cases — 81,636 Total Cases

  • Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) — 77582

  • Long Beach — 2934

  • Pasadena — 1120

Deaths: 3,110

  • Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 2905

  • Long Beach 118

  • Pasadena 87

Age Group (excludes the cities of Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own health departments):

  • 0 to 17 — 5244

  • 18 to 40 –30795

  • 41 to 65 –29348

  • over 65 –11779

  • Under Investigation –416

Gender (excludes Long Beach and Pasadena)

  • Female 38126

  • Male 39088

  • Other 11

  • Under Investigation 357

Race/Ethnicity (excludes Long Beach and Pasadena)

  • American Indian/Alaska Native 64

  • Asian 3569

  • Black 2535

  • Hispanic/Latino 27017

  • Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 317

  • White 7440

  • Other 11478

  • Under Investigation 25162

Hospitalization

  • Hospitalized (Ever) 7713

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (excludes Long Beach and Pasadena)

  • American Indian/Alaska Native 3

  • Asian 480

  • Black 321

  • Hispanic/Latino 1216

  • Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 9

  • White 831

  • Other 32

  • Under Investigation 13

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

What to Read Next

Back