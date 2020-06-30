Los Angeles County to Close Beaches, Prohibit Fireworks Over Fourth of July Weekend

Los Angeles County will be closing its beaches again July 3-July 6 and prohibiting fireworks displays in light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

“Closing the beaches and prohibiting fireworks displays during this important summer holiday weekend was an incredibly difficult decision to make, but it’s the responsible decision to protect public health and protect our residents from a deadly virus. The Fourth of July holiday weekend typically means large crowds and gatherings to celebrate, a recipe for increased transmission of COVID-19,” Barbara Ferrer, the county’s director of public health, said on Monday. “We all need to take this virus more seriously and residents and business owners must do their part. Physical distancing isn’t optional, wearing a face covering isn’t optional, spending time only with those you live with isn’t optional — these are requirements in the Health Officer Order and are the tools we have to protect each other, our families and those most vulnerable in our communities.”

The closures begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and end at 5 a.m. on the following Monday. Beach piers, parking lots and bike paths will also be closed. Long Beach, which has a separate public health department, is not affected by these orders.

The county opened with limitations on May 13, allowing only for “ocean activities” and “exercise.” As of June 12, restrictions had lowered to allow sitting on the sand, picnicking and fishing.

Earlier on Monday, Ferrer reported a total of 2,903 new cases and 22 new deaths on Monday, making for a total of 100,772 cases and 3,326 deaths. She urged residents to stay at home and abide by physical distancing guidelines, and she “strongly” discouraged people from attending gatherings with friends over the holiday weekend.

Los Angeles remains the county with the most cases and hospitalizations in all of California.





To slow the spread of #COVID19 and prevent crowding that can result in more people becoming infected, all LA County beaches, piers, parking lots, and bike paths will be closed Friday, July 3 at 12:01 AM to Monday, July 6 at 5:00 AM https://t.co/TAAoYjk9mg pic.twitter.com/hbBkiC4rnf

— Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) June 30, 2020





