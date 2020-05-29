Los Angeles Coronavirus Update: County Restaurants, Salons, Barbershops Allowed To Reopen

Click here to read the full article.

On Friday, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn tweeted that Los Angeles county restaurants, salons, and barbershops will be able to reopen, so long as they conform to anti-COVID requirements.

BREAKING: The @CountyofLA was just approved for a variance by Governor @GavinNewsom. That means that restaurants, salons, and barbershops will be able to reopen. More details coming soon More from Deadline — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) May 29, 2020





Earlier this week, L.A. Mayor Garcetti said the county was applying to the state for a variance for those businesses and that the process should take “a few days.”

The announcement comes after Hahn petitioned California Governor Gavin Newsom alleging that decisions to let big box retailers to remain open have created “winners and losers,” widely impacting smaller retailers. “This needs to change,” the supervisor wrote. And it did.

Just heard back from @CAgovernor @GavinNewsom. ALL retail stores statewide will now be able to reopen for in-store shopping under the same rules Target and Walmart have been able to operate under throughout this crisis. https://t.co/5YggUVmhbk — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) May 25, 2020





On tuesday the mayor announced the city would “allow all retail businesses” to let customers inside their stores so long as those businesses abide by COVID prevention best practices, which includes allowing only 50 percent of capacity.

The ruling will also allow drive-in movies and houses of worship to reopen. It applies not just to L.A. city, but also to the county, as the guidelines were also approved on Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors.

