Clippers star Paul George out 3-4 weeks with torn ligament in elbow

Paul George’s return didn’t last long.

The Los Angeles Clippers star will miss three to four weeks with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, the team announced on Saturday.

George missed five games earlier this month after spraining a ligament in his right elbow against the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 6, but returned on Monday and dropped 25 points in their 116-92 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. He dropped 17 points with six rebounds in their 105-89 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, too.

“It took some hits today, couple stingers,” George said on Monday night after his return, via ESPN. “We’ll see how it feels tomorrow, not sure it will be sore or not. See how it feels in the morning.”

Though he made it one more game after those comments, George’s return appears to have been premature.

Now, George will be out until about mid-January at best.

George has averaged 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists so far this season in 26 games. The 31-year-old, who is in his third season in Los Angeles, is in the first year of a four-year, $176 million deal.