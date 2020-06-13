Paul George demanding answers after Black man found dead hanging in Palmdale, his hometown

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George joined those demanding answers on Friday night after a Black man was found dead hanging from a tree in Southern California this week.

Robert Fuller was found dead hanging from a tree near city hall in Palmdale just after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, according to the Los Angeles Times. He was 24.

The death was initially reported as an apparent suicide by the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner’s office, per the report, however many have questioned the legitimacy of that conclusion.

George, who is from Palmdale, took to social media on Friday night calling for answers.

Warning: His post contains language that is NSFW

Robert fuller! Cmon palmdale I need answers?! I have to get to the bottom of this one 😩 — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) June 13, 2020

Paul George's latest IG story post. pic.twitter.com/wbrJcR7L4H — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) June 13, 2020

George was averaging 21 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season, his first with the Clippers, when play was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 30-year-old was born in Palmdale and went to high school in the town, which sits just north of Los Angeles.

Fuller’s death has drawn extra attention in recent days, and sparked intense backlash in the community, following George Floyd’s death in police custody late last month. Floyd’s death and video of his arrest, which showed a white Minneapolis police officer with his knee in the back of Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes while he yelled out, “I can’t breathe,” has sparked both widespread protests across the country and also a larger conversation about race and racism in the United States in the days since. Plenty of athletes and prominent figures in the sports world have spoken out about it in recent days and weeks, too.

An investigation to officially determine the cause of Fuller’s death is ongoing, per the Los Angeles Times, and a full autopsy is planned for the near future.

Clippers star Paul George was one of many looking for answers after a man was found dead hanging in a Southern California tree on Wednesday. (Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

