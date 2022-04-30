Los Angeles Chargers select Canadian Leonard in seventh round of NFL draft

LAS VEGAS — The Los Angeles Chargers selected Calgary native Deane Leonard in the seventh seventh round of the NFL draft Saturday.

The Chargers selected the six-foot-one, 194-pound Leonard, a cornerback at Ole Miss, with the 15th pick of the final around, No. 236 overall.

Leonard was the second Canadian selected in the draft. Alabama receiver John Metchie III, of Brampton, Ont., was taken in the second round, No. 44 overall, by the Houston Texans on Friday night.

Leonard started 11 games for the Rebels last season, registering 50 tackles (30 solo, one for loss) and seven breakups.

Leonard helped the Calgary Dinos win the Vanier Cup in 2019 before heading to Mississipi. In 2020, he started two-of-eight games, recording 14 tackles and four pass breakups.,

Leonard's father, Kenton, spent seven seasons with the CFL's Calgary Stampeders. Deane Leonard was selected in the second round, No. 18 overall, of the 2021 CFL draft by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2022.

