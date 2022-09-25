Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert active vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is active for the team's Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Herbert, who fractured rib cartilage in the Chargers' Week 2 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, was listed as active by the team and could attempt to give it a go against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars.

Still, it remains to be seen whether Herbert — who had been listed as questionable ahead of the matchup — or backup quarterback Chase Daniel will get the start Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

Herbert has thrown six touchdowns this season, despite leaving last week's game prematurely. Entering Sunday, he ranked fifth in completion percentage with a 72% success rate on passes in 2022.

The third-year quarterback threw for more than 5,000 yards in a Pro Bowl campaign last season and was unanimously named the NFL's offensive rookie of the year in 2020.

Herbert, 24, was a first-round pick out of the University of Oregon. He won the 2019 Pac-12 championship with the Ducks and was named MVP of the 2020 Rose Bowl.

