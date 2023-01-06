Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos (4-12) played one of their best games of the season in a narrow loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and have another chance to knock off a divisional foe when they host Mike Williams and the Los Angeles Chargers (10-6).

Can the Broncos, who fired first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett prior to Week 17, finish a disappointing season on a positive note against a Chargers team with little to play for? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET from Mile High Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Chargers vs. Broncos Week 18 game:

Chargers at Broncos odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Chargers 24, Broncos 23

Denver played with a boost under interim coach Jerry Rosburg and I’m expecting that to continue. Still, L.A. needs to fend off the Ravens for seeding in the AFC wild-card race, so they should still come out motivated. I feel this line, however, to be a bit too rich.

Safid Deen: Chargers 27, Broncos 23

Russell Wilson and the Broncos matched up well in both losses to the Chiefs in the last four games, and could give the Chargers a challenge in their final game of the season. But Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler and company have playoffs on their mind, and securing the highest wildcard seed will be their motivation.

Richard Morin: Chargers 25, Broncos 23

Denver looks rejuvenated but the Chargers are still playing for seeding in the AFC playoff picture. Los Angeles is a respectable 5-3 away from home and I expect that record to improve.

