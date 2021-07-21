Some Los Angeles Bars Asking for Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID Tests

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles grows, so does the list of bars requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test result for entry.

Largely due to the Delta variant, the number of COVID cases has increased fivefold over the past month in L.A., causing the city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate. While “over 99% of the COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths we are seeing are among unvaccinated individuals,” according to L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles bars are taking extra precaution to reduce the virus’ spread.

Bars requiring vaccinations or negative tests include The Short Stop, Footsie’s, Gold Diggers Bar, Bar Henry, The Lash, Blind Barber (both Highland Park and Culver City locations), Melody Lounge, Club Tee Gee, Little Joy, Risky Business, Permanent Records, Mandrake Bar, Bar Sinister and Gold Line.

L.A. Taco reported the news first, also writing that another popular nighttime spot, the Echoplex, has temporarily stopped accepting cash and will only allow small plastic, vinyl or see-through handbags to reduce staff contact with belongings.

In a press conference last week, L.A. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said, “All options are on the table. Given that we’re at this level of substantial transmission, the next level is high transmission. And that’s not a place where we want to be.”

While many L.A. bar patrons are glad their local spots are increasing safety measures, others are not so thrilled. When Footsie’s announced their new policy on Instagram, one user commented, “Make sure to install TVs in every corner of the bar to ensure your new patrons stay brainwashed.” Another wrote, “Congratulations on imposing the will of big pharma and our oh-so trustworthy government.”

Some bars and restaurants in New York were also met with hate messages and threats of lawsuits, according to EaterNY, after asking for proof of vaccination or negative test results.

