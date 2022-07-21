Los Angeles Angels Star Shohei Ohtani Wins Best Male Athlete at 2022 ESPY Awards

Stephanie Wenger
·3 min read
In this article:
Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels poses for a photo during the Los Angeles Angels Photo Day at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona.
Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels poses for a photo during the Los Angeles Angels Photo Day at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona.

Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty

Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani received much-deserved recognition at the 2022 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night.

Ohtani, a pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels, was crowned the best male athlete during the show, which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. He also earned the title of Best MLB Player.

After an impressive season in 2021, Ohtani — who appeared at the ESPYs in a pre-recorded video — was unanimously named the American League's Most Valuable Player in November, according to ESPN.

"Congratulations to my fellow nominees, it's an honor to be in the same category as all of you, you are the best at what you do," he said in his ESPYs speech. "Thank you again, have a wonderful everything, and enjoy your afterparties."

Ohtani also earned the Commissioner's Historic Achievement Award for becoming the first MLB player in history to be an All-Star pitcher and hitter.

"Shohei Ohtani's 2021 season will be remembered forever. His all-around excellence captured imaginations across the globe and demonstrated the greatness of our game," MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred said at the time.

"Major League Baseball is honored to recognize Shohei's amazing accomplishments in 2021, and we look forward to his milestones to come," he added.

RELATED: ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Apologizes for Comments on MLB Star Shohei Ohtani: 'I Screwed Up'

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 13, 2022 in Anaheim, California.
Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 13, 2022 in Anaheim, California.

John McCoy/Getty

Other athletes nominated for the "Best Athlete, Men's Sports" award include ESPYs host and four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and NHL player Connor McDavid.

In June, Curry, 34, was named MVP of the NBA Finals for the first time in his career after winning his fourth championship with the Golden State Warriors.

Earlier in the season, Curry also broke the NBA's all-time three-point shooting record held by basketball legend Ray Allen. He was also named the MVP of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

RELATED: See All of the Celebrities at the MLB All-Star Events in Los Angeles

Curry did not leave empty-handed, though, and was named the NBA's Best Player at the ESPYs.

The Warriors are also nominated for "Best Team," while Curry's teammate, Klay Thompson, is up for best comeback athlete.

In February, Rodgers was named the NFL MVP for the fourth time in his career. He is also the only player to win consecutive MVP awards after receiving the same honor last year.

During the 2021-2022 season, the quarterback had the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in the league after completing 37 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He also achieved a 111.9 passer rating.

McDavid won the Art Ross Trophy for the fourth time after leading the NHL in points (123) during the 2021-22 season.

Past winners of the coveted best male athlete award have included Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, and NBA player LeBron James.

The 2022 ESPY Awards, hosted by Curry, is broadcasting live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe