Angels hiring Ron Washington as manager: 71-year-old won two AL titles with Rangers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Los Angeles Angels have hired Ron Washington, 71, who last managed 10 years ago, to be their new manager.

Washington signed a two-year contract, replacing Phil Nevin as the club's new manager.

Washington met for two hours with Angels GM Perry Minasian on Tuesday, along with owner Arte Moreno, and then went to dinner at a steakhouse in Scottsdale with Minasian on Tuesday night.

Washington, who recently signed a three-year contract extension with Atlanta as their third-base coach, where he has been the last seven seasons, led the Texas Rangers to back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010-2011.

Ron Washington was the Texas Rangers' manager from 2007-2014, twice reaching the World Series.

He stepped down after eight years with the Rangers in September 2014 for personal reasons. He remains the most successful manager in franchise history, leading the Rangers to first- or-second place finishes in six consecutive seasons.

He nearly was hired three years ago by the San Diego Padres before they backed off at the last minute.

His 664 career victories rank eighth among active managers.

The Angels’ hire leaves the San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers and Houston Astros with the remaining managerial vacancies.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LA Angels hiring Ron Washington as new manager