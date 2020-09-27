Los Angeles Angels fire GM Billy Eppler after five seasons

The Angels fired Billy Eppler on Friday, ending his five-year tenure with the organization. (Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Angels will have a new general manager next season.

The Angels fired Billy Eppler on Sunday afternoon after five seasons with the organization, the team announced. Eppler’s contract was set to expire at the end of the season.

“The Angels organization would like to thank Billy for his dedication and work ethic over the last five years,” president John Carpino said in a statement. “We wish him and his family all the best.”

Eppler was hired by the Angels after the 2015 season. The team failed to reach the postseason or compile a winning record under his watch. They went just 332-376 in his five years, and finished this season with a 26-34 record.

