Lorraine and Loose Women suspend filming as ITV changes schedule amid coronavirus pandemic

Loose Women and Lorraine are to suspend filming amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement released on Sunday (March 22), ITV announced that both shows would temporarily stop broadcasting from Monday, March 23.

Good Morning Britain and This Morning will remain on air "for as long as possible", with GMB extended for an hour.

The show will now run from 6am-10am, with Lorraine Kelly joining Piers Morgan for the last hour of the programme.

"This decision has been made to minimise the number of staff travelling in and out of our studios and working together on shift at any one time," the statement reads.

"We're focusing our efforts on providing to viewers the latest news on the rapidly changing situation which aims to offer some stability and continuity in all our lives whilst so many of us are at home right now."

The statement also reads: "We have been reducing our crew numbers over the last week and these changes will enable us to reduce them further and help us build further resilience with the aim of Daytime content continuing to air for as long as possible."



"Safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved with our programmes is our priority and in this dynamically developing situation we will obviously continue to review these new arrangements on a day by day basis and follow at all times the latest PHE and WHO guidelines."

The new schedule will see a four-hour edition of Good Morning Britain from 6am-10am, with This Morning following in its usual 10am-12.30pm timeslot.

Repeats of "some of our most favourite repeat episodes of Loose Women" will air between 12.30pm and 1.30pm, ITV confirmed.

