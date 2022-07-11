Lorraine Kelly Tests Positive For Covid As ITV Brings In Carol Vorderman

Lorraine Kelly on the set of Lorraine (Photo: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Lorraine Kelly on the set of Lorraine (Photo: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Lorraine Kelly was noticeably absent at the helm of her daytime show on Monday, after recently testing positive for Covid.

Instead, Carol Vorderman stepped in to front ITV’s Lorraine in the coming days while the show’s usual host recuperates.

On Monday morning, Lorraine shared that she’d tested positive over the weekend, tweeting: “Well the Covid has finally got me… thanks to the vaccine it’s not too bad and I hope to be back at work very soon.”

Well the Covid has finally got me and I tested positive at the weekend. Thanks to the vaccine it’s not too bad and I hope to be back at work very soon. Huge thanks to @carolvorders who will be hosting @lorraine until I’m back. ❤️ — Lorraine (@reallorraine) July 11, 2022

She also sent her “huge thanks” to Carol, who she said “will be hosting Lorraine until I’m back”.

On Sunday, Carol tweeted that she’d be serving as the “deputy to the deputy [Christine Bleakley] to the boss Lorraine and hosting Lorraine for a few days this week”.

6 Miles at 6am in the cool.

Brilliant Breakfast meeting at ⁦@Mitre_Hotel⁩ Hampton Court.



Time now for a bit of chilling as I'll be the Deputy to the Deputy ⁦⁦@clbleakley⁩ to the Boss ⁦Lorraine⁩ & hosting ⁦@lorraine⁩ for a few days this wk 🙏🏻❤️😎 pic.twitter.com/BlX3SIWh6W — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) July 10, 2022

The former Countdown star opened Monday’s show by commenting that Lorraine had caught “the dreaded you know what” and wished her a “speedy recovery”.

Story continues

“I didn’t look like this at five o’clock this morning, that is for sure,” she joked.

Carol went on to interview broadcaster Shelagh Fogarty and choir master Gareth Malone during the show.

Carol Vorderman (Photo: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Carol Vorderman (Photo: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Lorraine has hit the headlines several times in recent history thanks to interviews featured on the show, including with disgraced MP Neil Parish and former health secretary Matt Hancock, who discussed the unrest within the Conservative party.

Of course, Lorraine also found herself at the centre of a media storm back in May when prime minister Boris Johnson appeared to not know who she was during an interview on Good Morning Britain.

Lorraine airs every weekday on ITV from 9am.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

MORE DAYTIME TV: