Lorraine Kelly speaks out on Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield ‘feud’

Lorraine Kelly has broken her silence on Holly Willoughby and Phillip Scofield’s so-called ‘feud’ (PA)

Lorraine Kelly has weighed in on Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s alleged feud and said it would be “sad” if either one of them quit presenting This Morning as a result.

The 63-year-old Scottish TV star, whose daily talk show Lorraine airs before This Morning on ITV, also said she thinks it would be “unlikely” that they would walk.

“Do you know what? They were back today and it was business as usual and everyone is just getting on with it,” Kelly mused.

“I would be sad if they left the show but I don’t think that is ever likely to happen and I think they’re just getting on with it,” she added to The Sun.

Her comments are in stark contrast to Eamonn Holmes.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield looked tense during Monday’s episode of This Morning following reported crisis talks with ITV (ITV)

Over the weekend it was reported that ITV had held crisis talks with the embattled presenters and there were question marks over whether they would appear on this week’s show.

On Monday, the former This Morning presenter launched a blistering attack on both Willoughby and Schofield and insisted that regardless of who was presenting the show, it would continue with or without them.

Speaking on GB News, he said: “They may or may not be together on the telly today. The public surely will suss that there’s no chemistry, that it’s a broken fit between the two of them and that This Morning does not depend on who presents it.

“It’s an institution, it will carry on no matter who presents it and anyone can check the viewing figures, there’s no difference between whether they present it or anyone else.”

This Morning first launched in 1988 and was originally fronted by husband-and-wife duo Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan for more than a decade.

Schofield has been a familiar face on the popular daytime show since 2002, with Willoughby joining as his co-host in 2009.