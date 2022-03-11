Lorraine Kelly Reveals Package Addressed To Her Caused ITV Security Alert And Forced Shows Off Air

Ash Percival
·2 min read
Lorraine Kelly&#xa0; (Photo: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Lorraine Kelly (Photo: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Lorraine Kelly has admitted it was a package addressed to her that caused a security alert at ITV’s studios and forced This Morning and Loose Women off air.

Thursday’s live edition of This Morning was pulled after staff at Television Centre in west London had to be evacuated, with pre-recorded episodes of the show and fellow daytime favourite Loose Women broadcast instead.

Tube stations White City and Wood Lane, which are both opposite the ITV studios, were also closed while police investigated the suspicious package.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Friday, Lorraine revealed how someone had sent her a gift to the building that prompted security concerns.

“Apparently, I am told it was somebody from a film company had sent me a wee present and it had a battery in it and when they x-rayed it, it looked a little bit suspicious,” Lorraine told Ben Shephard.

“But it was all fine and dandy and it’s OK.”

Reflecting on the interruption to the schedules, Lorraine said: “It shows the system all works so it’s all fantastic.”

A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning)

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police previously said the area was evacuated “as a precaution” after the alarm was raised just after 11am on Thursday.

This Morning fell off air around an hour later due to the unfolding situation, with the incident eventually stood down just before 1pm.

ITV returned to scheduled programming at 1.30pm and apologised to viewers for “the interruption”.

The broadcaster moved production of all its live daytime shows from its former studios on London’s Southbank to Television Centre in 2018.

The iconic building was previously owned by the BBC, and was redeveloped after the corporation sold it in 2013, with it now comprising of homes, a hotel, a private members club and other hospitality venues, as well as three TV studios.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

READ MORE:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • How is football affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

    Here are the major consequences the war on Ukraine is having on football worldwide.

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher holds no ill will toward Dragic: 'I love Goran'

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher dishes on Goran Dragic, getting booed, and the time the Raptors forward was convinced he got traded.

  • 3 reasons why Maple Leafs fans should hold on for the ride

    The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to give their fans a nervous ride through games this season, even when winning. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar shares three reasons why fans should remain hopeful through the turbulence, including the play of Ilya Lyubushkin and Nick Robertson.

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • NHL Heritage Classic should always be all-Canadian affair

    The lack of interest in the outdoor games this season highlights the NHL's need to do a better job at marketing itself. On the latest episode of Zone Time, Yahoo Sports Justin Cuthbert says it should start with making the Heritage Classic an all-Canadian affair.