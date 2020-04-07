Lorraine Kelly breaks down on live TV telling daughter "I miss you baby!"

Lorraine Kelly is known for her cheery persona. (AP)

Lorraine Kelly broke down in tears on live TV as she spoke to her daughter Rosie Smith via video link-up.

The famously cheery TV presenter interviewed her 25-year-old daughter on her ITV show about life in Singapore during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly, 60, finished the interview telling her daughter: “It’s so good to see you baby. It’s so good to see your face. I do miss you.”

As Kelly burst into tears, co-presenter Dr Hilary Jones interrupted saying: “Good to talk to you Rosie, I’m sure you’ll catch up on the personal stuff later.”

Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie Smith. (Getty Images)

The camera cut back to Kelly wiping away tears as she told Jones: “I’m fine.”

Rosie - who is Kelly’s only child with her television cameraman husband Steve Smith - has lived and worked in Singapore for four years.

She revealed her father had visited her just four weeks ago and they had been able to go out to the cinema and restaurants, as lockdown was not in place. But she added that she and her father had been subjected to regular temperature tests as part of the country’s measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Rosie revealed the country is now in lockdown and that anyone caught breaking the rules face a S$10k [£5,700] fine or six months in jail. As a foreign worker if she was to break the rules she would lose her work permit.

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly with her daughter Rosie Smith are very close. (PA)

She admitted the strong measures had proved affective. Rosie said: “People are generally very well behaved here.” And added: “It’s not worth the risk.”

Kelly married television cameraman Steve Smith in 1992. Rosie is their only child. Kelly spoke out about suffering a miscarriage when Rosie was five-years-old.