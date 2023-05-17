Lorraine Kelly addresses Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield future amid feud rumours

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Lorraine Kelly has addressed speculation about Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's futures on This Morning, amid rumours of a 'feud' between the pair.

Speaking to The Sun, Lorraine was asked about tabloid reports that have suggested behind-the-scenes "tension" between Phillip and Holly, which Phillip has since denied.

"Do you know what? They were back today and it was business as usual and everyone is just getting on with it," she said.

The Lorraine presenter added that she thinks it is "unlikely" that either will be fired or replaced.

"I would be sad if they left the show, but I don’t think that is ever likely to happen and I think they’re just getting on with it," she said.

Lorraine's comments come shortly after Phillip released a statement denying the rumours, saying that he and Holly remain "the best of friends".

He continued: "The last few weeks haven't been easy for either of us.

"My family went through a real ordeal. And Holly's support throughout meant the world to me, as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers. And, of course, Holly has herself been ill with shingles.

"Whatever happens, we still have each other to count on."

While Holly was absent from the show last month due to her shingles, Phillip took an extended period of leave earlier this year, during which his brother Timothy was found guilty of child sex offences.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1.

