Loro Piana Launches Communication Campaign

MILAN — “We all wish to return to seeing life in pink,” said Loro Piana chief executive officer Fabio d’Angelantonio.

The new fall advertising campaign is meant to evoke “simple pleasures and moments of joy” as uncertainties persist around the world.

For the first time, the Italian company has turned to British fashion and documentary photographer Jamie Hawkesworth to shoot the on- and off-line campaign, captured on analogue film, and d’Angelantonio praised his ability to catch the models’ spontaneity and give a painterly quality to the colors and the light.

The tag line, “Somewhere in Loro Piana,” allows “every one of our customers to find themselves in their own perfect moment, to go back and think of that space, which is not merely physical, that gives them joy and is inspiring.”

The company is also eyeing a younger customer, reflected by the group of young models: Matilde Giannetti, Ludovica di Gresy, Maal Abdul and Alain-Fabien Delon, son of the French actor of the same name.

The new course of the company’s communication campaign is marked by the launch of the ads on social media and the production of a series of videos, all “increasingly more central in brand building,” d’Angelantonio said.

“We are shifting gears, exploring a new way to share these images with our customers and with a more deliberate focus on the narrative and creativity in our communication, to talk about our lifestyle,” he noted, while keeping it all in sync with the brand’s quality fabrics, understated luxury and closeness to nature, he continued. “These images are magnetic and you can see a substantial evolution of the brand,” he touted, “but we continue to celebrate beauty.”

The campaign will break on Sept. 21 in the U.S.

