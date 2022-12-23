Lorna Cockayne, Wren who helped to penetrate German communications at Bletchley Park – obituary

Lorna Cockayne in 2021 after being presented with her Légion d’honneur medal - Anthony Upton

Lorna Cockayne, who has died aged 97, was one of the last surviving Wrens who helped to break wartime German signals.

She recalled that on her first day at Bletchley Park, “we had a welcome talk and a brief explanation of what we were about to be doing. We signed the Official Secrets Act and we were told that we were trying to break codes but learnt nothing on how we would do it. In fact, learning as we went along and watching others was the only real training we had.”

They each had different jobs, she said, that never changed during her time there. “My job was to put the tapes on to the right-hand side of the Colossus and feed machine paper tape, and another Wren, Pam Minto, would stand on the left taking down the receipts.

Colossus was the world’s first electronic digital computer, designed by three of the codebreakers (not Alan Turing, though the machine was heavily based on his ideas) and built by the GPO engineer Tommy Flowers.

“Each day when I started, the machines were still going, in fact they never stopped and neither did we! Intercepted messages were punched out on teleprinter tape, and this was fed on to Colossus and the output read off and we used to look for repetitions, overlaps etc, all of which helped eventually to find a wheel setting to place in the Lorenz machine to break the daily-changing coded messages.

“These codes and ciphers came in tins and were named after fish, like ‘Haddock’, ‘Pollock’, and so on; chief amongst them of course, the massively important ‘Tunny’” (which was used to break the teleprinter messages between Hitler and his frontline generals).

Lorna Fitch in Wren uniform - Anthony Upton

“Colossus used hundreds of thermionic valves [vacuum tubes], and these got very hot indeed. We were allowed to relax rig and remove our jackets and roll up our sleeves but with eight Colossus machines and all those valves in a windowless room lit only by strip lighting, it got very stuffy.”

The tapes were flimsy and often broke, she said, and when Colossus stalled or a valve blew, it was Tommy Flowers who came to fix it.

Story continues

“If you put them on too tight, they tore down the centre and required to be replaced. If you put them on too loose they all fell off. So, a great deal of accuracy and precision was required in placing them just so that the tension was good enough to keep them on the machine but not so tight that they broke or tore.” “We never knew what happened to the information that we garnered from the machines, except we were using the Colossus machines to help break the German high command’s coded messages and often we were reading the messages before Hitler!”

Lorna Fitch was born at Palmers Green, north London, on May 14 1925, the third child of Bernard Fitch, partner in Beard and Fitch of Clerkenwell, manufacturers of clock gears and heavier, industrial gearing. In the late 1920s Beard and Fitch made the transmission for Malcolm Campbell’s world record-breaking car, Bluebird, which achieved new world land speed records. She was orphaned aged 11, and her legal guardians until she was 21 were her father’s business partner and his wife.

A Colossus, the first operational digital computer, in use at Bletchley Park - Anthony Upton

A pupil at Ashford School, in its wartime Devon home, she finished her education with a domestic science course in Reading before volunteering to join the Wrens because she preferred their uniform. Two weeks’ basic training at Tullichewan Camp, Balloch, Dunbartonshire, consisted of cleaning and scrubbing, before she was sent off to Bletchley Park, where she was billeted in Woburn Abbey with some 600 other Wrens.

Her abiding memory of Woburn Abbey was the cold. The Wrens were housed on the top floor, where there were no carpets, and in the winter everything froze, including the women’s toilets. They worked shifts, a week of days from 0800 to 1600, followed by a week of evenings from 1600 to midnight, and a week of nights from midnight to 0800.

“The food on the night shift was truly awful,” she recalled. “We packed it into containers and took it with us on the buses as we went to our shifts at BP. At other times we used to go down to the station at Bletchley where they had an all-night café on the platform and had a meal down there, but once this was discovered we were disciplined and I was confined to barracks for a fortnight, which, considering there was nowhere to go anyway, didn’t make any difference!”

The Wrens were paid 15 shillings (75p) per week which was spent on a sweet ration and on nylons. “We couldn’t wear laddered nylons, so we quickly learnt to ‘make and mend’ in good naval fashion and I learnt to sew nylons with a minute crochet hook and an egg cup to pick up the seams.”

Lorna Cockayne, back row, third left, with the other Wrens of C Watch - Anthony Upton

Discipline was exactly like boarding school. Somehow the girls squeezed in “hops” in the local school hall in Bletchley, often dancing until nearly midnight before starting an eight-hour shift.

Lorna Cockayne was demobbed in 1947: having been brought up as an orphan she had enjoyed being a member of the WRNS’s family, but the possibility of starting a home of her own was more appealing than the five-year engagement which the Navy offered. She left to attend an Emergency Teacher’s Training Course and taught English, maths and domestic science to 11-16 year-olds in London.

Of her marriage to Reg Cockayne, she wrote that on her last night at BP, “I suggested to my dance partner, Reg, to whom I had become very attached, that we meet up again after the war. He suggested 10 years’ time, but I felt this was rather long, so we agreed on five years. He would place an advertisement in The Daily Telegraph and meet me under the clock at Waterloo Station.

“However, before the five years were up, he found me via Barclays Bank, where he sent a letter asking that it be posted on to me and, after it being forwarded on to the many places to where my account moved over the years, it finally found me, and we were able to arrange a meeting. We met and were married in 1950.”

Lorna Cockayne with Commodore Jude Terry, who presented her with her Légion d’honneur award - Anthony Upton

Her husband worked for the Foreign Office in the Radio Security Service, under the control of the Secret Intelligence Service, and they enjoyed one posting to Ankara. When the secrets of Bletchley Park began to leak out, Lorna was surprised to discover that though husband and wife had never talked to each other about their wartime work, Reg knew about BP because he had been in the wireless intercept or “Y” service.

In 2021, the French government appointed her to the Légion d’honneur, one of its highest awards, and the medal was presented by Commodore Jude Terry, the highest-ranking female officer in the Royal Navy. She told Cockayne: “I am incredibly grateful to people like you who paved the way for me to join the Navy.”

Lorna reflected that she was proud of what had been achieved and pleased that the world was learning what the Wrens did at Bletchley Park.

Reg died in 1965 and Lorna Cockayne is survived by a daughter and two sons.

Lorna Cockayne, born May 14 1925, died December 5 2022