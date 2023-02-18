Loris Karius could start Carabao Cup final amid Newcastle goalkeeper crisis

Loris Karius could make his Newcastle United debut in the Carabao Cup final after first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope picked up a red card in the Premier League.

Pope was sent off for handling outside his area in Newcastle’s match with Liverpool, meaning he will be suspended for the final at Wembley against Manchester United next weekend.

Second-choice goalkeeper Martin Dubravka played for Manchester United in the competition’s earlier rounds while on loan at Old Trafford, so he is cup-tied and cannot play for another club – and is in the strange position of potentially receiving a winners’ medal if his current team lose the final to his previous side.

It leaves Newcastle manager Eddie Howe with a choice of Karius or fellow back-up option Mark Gillespie.

Nick Pope is sent off by referee Anthony Taylor at St James’ Park (Getty Images)

It would be a dream come true for Gillespie to get the gloves for his hometown club’s first cup final in half a century. Gillespie was born in Newcastle and was part of the academy until his release aged 16. After spells at Carlisle, Walsall and Motherwell, he rejoined the Magpies in 2020 but has made only three appearances, all in the Carabao Cup.

However, it is thought that Karius is ahead of Gillespie in the pecking order.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper, who is most famous for his disastrous performance in the 2018 Champions League final, joined Newcastle in September on a four-month deal and, in January, renewed his contract until the end of the season.

But he has yet to make an appearance and it would be a major occasion on which to make his debut for the club.