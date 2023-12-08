Lori Vallow Daybell, convicted of killing her children in Idaho, pleads not guilty to Arizona charges of conspiracy to kill ex-husband and other relative

“Doomsday Mom” Lori Vallow Daybell pleaded not guilty Thursday to two charges in Arizona, including conspiracy to kill her ex-husband.

Vallow Daybell, 50, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in Idaho for killing her two children and conspiring to kill her current husband’s ex-wife.

In Arizona, she’s accused of scheming with her brother, Alex Cox, to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow. Cox fatally shot Charles Vallow in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler in July 2019. He told police he fired in self-defense.

Vallow Daybell is also accused of conspiring with Cox to attack another relative, Brandon Boudreaux. Someone shot at Boudreaux in Gilbert, Arizona, in October 2019, but missed. Police believe Cox was the gunman, but he’s not facing charges because he died in December 2019 from blood clots.

Vallow Daybell believed both men were controlled by “dark spirits,” according to investigators. She said similar things about her children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, before they disappeared in September 2019.

The children’s bodies were found buried on the Idaho ranch of Vallow Daybell’s fifth husband, Chad Daybell, in June 2020. Authorities wanted to try Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell together in Idaho, but Vallow Daybell insisted on her right to a speedy trial, so the cases were split. Vallow Daybell is still awaiting trial in the state.

Meanwhile in Arizona, prosecutors declined to charge Chad Daybell in connection with the shootings of Boudreaux and Charles Vallow.

Just two months after Charles Vallow’s death, Lori, Tylee and JJ moved to Rexburg, Idaho. Chad Daybell lived in the small town at the time with his first wife, Tammy.

The following month, someone shot at Brandon Boudreaux in Arizona, while Tammy Daybell was killed in Idaho. On Nov. 5, 2019, Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell married in Hawaii.

