Lori Loughlin Officially Pleads Guilty In College Bribery Case, Sentencing This Summer; Facing Two Months In Prison

Click here to read the full article.

After months of fighting prosecutors over her indictment in the college admissions scandal, a subdued Lori Loughlin plead guilty today to paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to fraudulently get her daughter admitted into a top tier college.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Saying little more that a “yes, your honor,” a “yes, sir” and reiterating the charges against them, Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli appeared at a video conference hearing today before U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton to formally enter their respective pleas.

More from Deadline

With courts under stress because of the coronavirus pandemic and sentencing hearings extended to up to 120 day from the standard 90 days, the couple will be sentenced on August 21 at 2:30 PM ET and 11 AM ET respectively, Judge Gorton asserted.

Hobbled by the occasional muted microphone and dropped out screen that have become common place in this coronavirus era, the Zoom hearing came one day after the couple looked their legal future in the face and took a new deal with the office of the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts in exchange for guilty pleas

Originally looking at around 50 years behind bars and millions in fines for handing out big bucks and fake qualifications to phony Key Worldwide Foundation boss William “Rick” Singer in then successful efforts to get her offspring into a top-notch school under extremely false pretenses, Loughlin will now get a far more lenient punishment. In a quickly sought deal with the , lawyers for the once Fuller House star agreed two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service.

Story continues

“No, your honor,” said Loughin on Friday morning when asked by Judge Gorton if she had anything to add to the case laid out on the Zoom hearing by Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Rosen or if she disagreed with the scathing “Operation Varsity Blues” evidence he outlined.

After both and entered their respective pleas, Judge Gorton told them he will review the plea agreement and decided to accept or reject it. Based on the case and the deal that the government has put together, and awaiting a sentencing report, it is very unlikely that the Judge won’t go along with the plea agreement that has been ironed out.

Near the end of the nearly one-hour long hearing, lawyers for now-disgraced When Calls the Heart actor Loughlin and her spouse asked to have the sentencing moved up to July 30 because they felt everything was pretty clear cut. Judge Gorton said he would consider their request, but will probably stick with the August date because of congested schedules from probation officials.

All in all, the plea agreement is a pretty sweet deal for Loughlin, with spouse Giannulli getting five months in prison, a $250,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service. Under the deal, Loughlin or Giannulli can appeal their sentencing for the felony under the deal. Correspondingly, the U.S. Attorney can withdraw from the deal, if either defendant were to change their plea.

While the hearings in the nationwide college bribery scheme took place in federal court in Boston, the couple are expected to serve their incarceration in a federal prison in California. As has become common in this time of the coronavirus, technology

Having formally pleaded not guilty in mid-April last year after first turning down a government deal, Loughlin and Giannulli were initially accused in the wealthy suspects probe of paying “bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their offspring designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” according to the 200-page indictment made public on March 12 last year that snared over 30 parents nationwide.

Foiled by a few technical glitches even before things officially started, Friday’s remote hearing comes less than two weeks after Loughlin, Giannulli and several other wealthy parents failed in their mutual move to get the case dismissed with allegations of “government misconduct” and accusations that FBI agents leaned unto Singer to entrap defendants. “After consideration of the extensive briefing, affidavits and other information provided by the government and defendants, the Court is satisfied that the government has not lied to or misled the Court,” Judge Gorton ruled on May 8.

Mutually represented by attorneys at Latham & Watkins Loughlin and Giannulli, along with several other indicted parents, were scheduled to go to a jury trial trial in early October. That was of course under the assumption that federal courts would be full functioning and back in session from the COVID-19 crisis that had essentially shuttered them the past few months.

“The defendants’ brief, despite its comprehensive catalogue of alleged government misconduct, tries to sanitize their actions by ignoring any mention of the larger fraud scheme within which the alleged bribery occurred,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling declared in his office’s April 8 reply to Loughlin, Giannulli and the likes of STX Entertainment backer William McGlashan and their legal teams. “Their claims, and the evidence in this case, must be viewed in the context of the actual indictment, not the imaginary one they would prefer to fight.”

In the end, reality came knocking for Loughlin and Giannulli, both of whom never went to college – as they admitted under oath today.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.