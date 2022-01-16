Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Los Angeles home was burglarized

Kim Willis, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli started off their new year as the victims of a break-in.

The couple’s Los Angeles home was burglarized earlier this month, Loughlin’s representative Elizabeth Much confirms to USA TODAY. No one was at home at the time, and it is unknown what was stolen.

USA TODAY has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for details.

TMZ, which initially reported the burglary, said thieves made off with $1 million worth of jewelry and entered the home by smashing a bedroom window. The break-in was reported to police by a housekeeper and security, Fox News reported.

'The hardest day of my life': 'Full House' stars seen attending Bob Saget's memorial

Loughlin, 57, was photographed Friday attending the service for Bob Saget, her “Full House” co-star, who died unexpectedly on Jan. 9 at age 65. The actor was found dead in his hotel room at The Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, where he was doing a comedy show.

"Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am. Bob was more than my friend, he was my family," Loughlin told People in a statement. "I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you Bobby."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos)

John Stamos, who played Loughlin’s husband on “Full House,” posted an Instagram tribute to Saget last Monday signed by the cast, including Loughlin.

"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family," Stamos wrote alongside a photo of himself, Saget, Loughlin and the rest of the series' regulars. "And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried.

"Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli's Los Angeles home burglarized

