Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli to plead guilty in college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin, outside court in August, has changed her plea in the college admissions scandal. (Photo: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

In a major turn of events, Lori Loughlin has flipped to a guilty plea in the college admissions scandal.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Massachusetts made the surprise announcement on Thursday. In a press release, they said the Fuller House star and her clothing designer, Mossimo Giannulli will both plead guilty to conspiracy charges in connection with securing the fraudulent admission of their two children to the University of Southern California as purported athletic recruits.

Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud while Giannulli will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

Under the terms of Loughlin’s plea agreement, she will receive a sentence of two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service.

Giannulli’s agreement states he will serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine and have two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.

Both agreements are subject to the court’s approval. They will plead guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton on a date yet to be determined.

Both Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested in March 2019 and charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud. Prosecutors alleged that they paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, social media influencers Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite neither playing the sport.

After Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty, however, they were slapped with additional charges. First, it was conspiracy to commit money laundering in April 2019. Then in October, when they made a plea deal and pressed on for a trial, they were also charged with conspiracy to commit federal program bribery — for bribing employees of the USC to facilitate their children’s admission.

More than 50 people — parents, coaches, administrators and beyond — were charged in the scheme, dubbed Operation Varsity Blues by prosecutors, orchestrated by disgraced admissions consultant William Rick Singer. Loughlin’s peer, actress Felicity Huffman, was among the first to plead guilty and reported to prison on Oct. 15 to complete her sentence. Huffman, who paid $15,000 to fix her daughter’s SAT scores, served a sentence of just over a week.

The way Huffman and Loughlin handled this scandal, respectively, has been buzzed about since the start. While Huffman admitted her guilt and apologized more than once, Loughlin maintained her innocence. A source in her camp said she didn’t think she was doing anything wrong, allegedly arranging for fake photos to be taken of her daughter on crew equipment in addition to the monetary payments.

There was also the public presumption that Loughlin wasn’t taking the charges seriously. That was because of her demeanor in court — as well as outside of court, where she warmly greeted fans.

It didn’t help that her daughter Olivia Jade posted a social media photo giving the middle finger to various media outlets.

It was reported in October that neither Olivia, 20, nor Isabella “Bella,” 21, are currently enrolled at USC.

