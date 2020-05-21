Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli To Plead Guilty To Charges In Admissions Scandal, U.S. Attorney Says

Click here to read the full article.

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in connection with admissions scandal at USC, the U.S. attorney in Boston said on Thursday.

Loughlin’s plea agreement calls for two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli’s agreement calls for five months in prison, a $250,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 56, will plead guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton on a date that has yet to be set. There will be a pre-hearing for the couple on Friday at 11:30 AM ET via video conference.

Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud, the U.S. attorney said.

