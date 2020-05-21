Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli To Plead Guilty To Charges In Admissions Scandal, U.S. Attorney Says
Click here to read the full article.
Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in connection with admissions scandal at USC, the U.S. attorney in Boston said on Thursday.
Loughlin’s plea agreement calls for two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli’s agreement calls for five months in prison, a $250,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.
More from Deadline
Startup VUniverse Looks To Guide Streaming Viewers Overwhelmed By Algorithms
'Smash' Broadway Musical In Development; Steven Spielberg, Robert Greenblatt & Neil Meron To Produce Adaptation Of NBC Series
Australia & NZ Cinemas Update: Some Indie Venues Re-Open But Chains Will Wait For More Movies
Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 56, will plead guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton on a date that has yet to be set. There will be a pre-hearing for the couple on Friday at 11:30 AM ET via video conference.
Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud, the U.S. attorney said.
More to come.
Best of Deadline
Coronavirus: U.S. Death Toll At 91,000 As Cases Nationally Pass 1.5 Million - Update
Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.