Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Just Bought a $9.5 Million Home in Hidden Hills

From House Beautiful

Last month, Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli sold their Los Angeles home for $18.75 million to Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen. Now the couple has purchased a new home for a much lower price. On Monday, Loughlin and Giannulli closed on a $9.5 million residence in Hidden Hills, California, reports People . This new six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house is located within a gated community and is touted as a modern farmhouse style residence that gives"a fresh take on luxury country living." It's further characterized by its warm tones, maple floors, and high ceilings.

For the sale, the couple was represented by Arvin Haddad of The Agency , who had also helped them sell their Bel-Air property. While the Hidden Hills home is very luxurious, it's a significant downgrade from their former Mediterranean-styled mansion, which overlooked the Bel-Air Country Club.

As a refresher, this Bel-Air property had been put on the market in for $35 million in 2017, even though it was only purchased for $14 million two years earlier (Giannulli had made some renovations). It didn’t sell and was taken off the market. When news of the couple’s involvement in a college admissions scandal broke, the house was re-placed on the market for $28.65 million; however, as aforementioned, they ended up settling for $18.75 million.

Loughlin and Giannulli are currently scheduled for final sentencing this month regarding the scandal, in which the Full House star and her husband were accused of paying $500,000 to falsely recruit their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli to the University of Southern California crew team. Neither one of the girls had ever participated in the sport.

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram .

You Might Also Like