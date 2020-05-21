Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Agree to Guilty Plea in College Admissions Scandal

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in the sprawling college admissions scandal, according to the Department of Justice. The couple was indicted for their alleged scheme to gain their two children admission into the University of Southern California as purported athletic recruits.

