Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli agree to plea deal in college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have taken a guilty plea in the college admissions scandal case.

The couple have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges and to serve time behind bars, the Department of Justice announced on Thursday.

Loughlin's agreement dictates that she will spend two months in prison. Mossimo's agreement includes a five-month sentence.

Both agreements remain subject to court approval.





